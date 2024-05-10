Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading Down 0.1%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $317.47 and last traded at $318.04. Approximately 113,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 978,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.19.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.44.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,909.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,102,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 425.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

