WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $41.80. Approximately 241,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 95,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 224.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 185,958 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 110.8% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 426,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after buying an additional 224,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,065,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.