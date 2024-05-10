WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Announces Earnings Results

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
WK Kellogg Stock Performance
NYSE:KLG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. WK Kellogg has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $24.63.
WK Kellogg Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.
WK Kellogg Company Profile
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
