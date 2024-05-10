WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Announces Earnings Results

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:KLG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. WK Kellogg has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $24.63.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.