Wrapmanager Inc. Buys Shares of 2,305 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after purchasing an additional 621,962 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,980,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after purchasing an additional 115,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,289,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,934,000 after purchasing an additional 69,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,148,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,588. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DOX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOX

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.