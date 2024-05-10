Wrapmanager Inc. Buys Shares of 3,431 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Ambarella by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 48,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 964,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,528,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,673.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. 387,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,290. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

