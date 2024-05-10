Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 41,948,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,479,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.62.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

