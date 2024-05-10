Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.66. 4,122,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.62. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $96.33 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $320.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

