Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.91.

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,522,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,748. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.51. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

