Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $114.37. 1,351,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.19. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.