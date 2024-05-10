Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,640,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 273.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,454,000 after buying an additional 476,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after buying an additional 390,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 61.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 364,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,675,000 after acquiring an additional 276,183 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $146.19. 1,097,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.53 and a 200 day moving average of $137.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

