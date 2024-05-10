Wrapmanager Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 71,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Comcast by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 128,784 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,226,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,051,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. The company has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
