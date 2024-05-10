Wrapmanager Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 71,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Comcast by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 128,784 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,226,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,051,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. The company has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

