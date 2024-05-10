Wrapmanager Inc. Has $2.29 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,419,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $331,218,000 after acquiring an additional 321,620 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.71. 7,349,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,584,270. The stock has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,787 shares of company stock worth $4,098,073. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.