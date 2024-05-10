Wrapmanager Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 12.4% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.3% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,937,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,285. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $513.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

