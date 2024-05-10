Wrapmanager Inc. Has $6.20 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 144,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,940. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.23.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

