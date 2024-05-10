Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,533,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,131,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,119.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 98,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 90,503 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 526,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 71,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. 56,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,056. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.