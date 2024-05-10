Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $199,000 in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 302,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 119,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of VIV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 1,565,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,930. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0373 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

