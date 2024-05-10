Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $206,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.03. 809,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.94. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.