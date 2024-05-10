Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 5,243 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,469,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,322,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.41. 1,068,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,205. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

