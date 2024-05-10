Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.23.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded up $5.45 on Friday, reaching $632.31. The company had a trading volume of 917,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,340. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.74. The company has a market cap of $177.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

