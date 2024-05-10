Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 52 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HubSpot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in HubSpot by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 241,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,792,000 after acquiring an additional 204,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $45,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HUBS traded up $11.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $598.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,734. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -168.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $627.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

