Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $1.98 Million Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XJH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $600,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,147 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

