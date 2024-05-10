X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.80. 10,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 17,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

X Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $182.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

Get X Financial alerts:

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $167.98 million during the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 22.42%.

X Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of X Financial

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. X Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of X Financial worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About X Financial

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.