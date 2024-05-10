X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans Dividend of $1.00

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9989 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.89.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
NASDAQ:USOI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.65. 33,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,378. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.39.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.