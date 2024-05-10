Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Announces Earnings Results

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:XENE traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.54. 527,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,433. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

