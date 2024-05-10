Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Trading Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29.
Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
