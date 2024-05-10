Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Trading Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Zadar Ventures Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

