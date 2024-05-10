Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Zacks reports. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Zevia PBC updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zevia PBC Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ZVIA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 141,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.66. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ZVIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 36,300 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $37,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,717,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,582.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,753,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $37,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,717,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,937 shares of company stock worth $114,160 in the last 90 days. 12.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

