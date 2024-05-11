12,090 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,082 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,643,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 772,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 609,738 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 443,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,262,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,645. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

