16,475 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Progressive by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,591 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,131,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,834 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth $88,528,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 811,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,237,000 after purchasing an additional 597,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Progressive stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,918. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

