1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other 1stdibs.Com news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $106,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $26,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,750.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $106,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,645 shares of company stock worth $1,915,331. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.