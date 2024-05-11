20,261 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $11,151,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,040,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 6.6 %

FOUR traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,371,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,943. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.18.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.