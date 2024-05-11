2,259 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 38,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $2,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.15. 2,255,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.01 and its 200-day moving average is $172.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

