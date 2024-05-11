389 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHE traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $575.24. 123,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,378. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.70. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

