42-coin (42) Price Down 11.3% This Week

42-coin (42) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $600.31 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 42-coin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42,788.74 or 0.70090030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00133153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011614 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001607 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About 42-coin

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.