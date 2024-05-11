4,519 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.89. 14,428,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,218,840. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

