4,756 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $610.87. 2,651,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,177. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.61 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.72. The company has a market capitalization of $263.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

