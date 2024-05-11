89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

89bio Price Performance

Shares of ETNB opened at $8.71 on Friday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on 89bio from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

