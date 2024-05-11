Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $18.62 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 302,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,788. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

