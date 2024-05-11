Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,034,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.39. 2,421,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

