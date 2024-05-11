Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 59,789 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,789 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $44,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.42. 1,490,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,523. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.