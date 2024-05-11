Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.47

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $4.78. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 93,710 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $157.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 342,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

