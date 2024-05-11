Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $482.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,371. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $501.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.