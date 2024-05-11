Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $97.44

Shares of Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 97.44 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.07). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.16), with a volume of 19,464 shares traded.

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Up 11.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.03 million, a P/E ratio of -301.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Featured Stories

