Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Position Trimmed by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Allison Transmission worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALSN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. 644,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

