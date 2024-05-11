Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,813 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.55% of Ally Financial worth $57,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,620,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 47.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,316,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,309,000 after acquiring an additional 795,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.41. 1,334,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,363. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

