Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,177,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 250,018 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 4.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.37% of Amphenol worth $810,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,616,000 after buying an additional 845,637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,090,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,579,000 after acquiring an additional 729,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after acquiring an additional 691,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after acquiring an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.57. 2,359,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,818. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.77 and a 52-week high of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

