Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,386. The stock has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $66.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8722 dividend. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BUD. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

