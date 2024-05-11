Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.6% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $813,129,000 after purchasing an additional 130,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,968,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $687,936,000 after purchasing an additional 230,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,928 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $728,493,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.73. 3,502,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.02. The company has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.91 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

