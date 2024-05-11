AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) PT Raised to $105.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $93.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APP. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.43. 4,971,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,397. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 4,805.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,066 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after buying an additional 1,411,453 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

