AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) PT Raised to $97.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APP. UBS Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Price Performance

APP traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.43. 4,971,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,397. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.8% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.