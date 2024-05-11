ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Shares Down 23.2%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 23.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Non-steel Operations, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa.
